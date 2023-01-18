St. Cloud shooting leaves one dead Tuesday evening

Police are investigating a shooting in St. Cloud that left one man dead Tuesday evening.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, at approximately 11:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting at an apartment building in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue S.E.

Responding officers located an adult male inside an apartment that had been shot, and later died at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting.

At this time no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.