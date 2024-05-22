St. Cloud police seize 32 pounds of illegal THC gummies

article

A search of a St. Cloud smoke shop uncovered 32 pounds of illegal THC gummies last week, police announced Wednesday.

The St. Cloud Police Department says they raided Smoke N'Cloud Tobacco at the Division Plaza Shopping Center last Friday. The search, done in coordination with the city's and state's health departments, uncovered the illegal THC gummies along with an undisclosed amount of cannabis flower and other suspected illegal THC products.

Police say the gummies were between 35 to 120 times the legal limit per serving.

Current law only allows businesses to sell hemp-derived THC products, which is known as Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC, with a max of 5mg per serving. As the state cannabis rollout is underway, only tribal businesses can sell non-hemp cannabis products legally in Minnesota.

Possession of cannabis products is legal under state law in Minnesota for individuals. You are allowed to possess up to two pounds of cannabis flower in your home and can transport up to two ounces of flower in public places. For hemp-derived edible products, like gummies, you are allowed up to 800mg for possession.

The owner of the smoke shop and employees were detained during the search. However, criminal charges and civil penalties are still under consideration in the case.

The Minnesota Department of Health seized and placed an embargo on thousands of dollars worth of additional merchandise, authorities said.