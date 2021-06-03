Expand / Collapse search
St. Cloud police investigate 2nd suspicious death in 2 days

By FOX 9 Staff
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating its second suspicious death of a woman in as many days.

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a woman found dead on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud.

It's unclear at this time if this death is connected to the death of a woman found in an apartment Wednesday in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman found in the apartment as 28-year-old Janesa Lashay Harris of St. Cloud and determined she died of a gunshot wound. The manner of death was ruled a homicide. Harris lived in the apartment where she was found, police state.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing.