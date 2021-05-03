St. Cloud man, 23, dies in rollover crash in St. Paul

A 23-year-old St. Cloud, Minnesota man died in a rollover crash in St. Paul overnight.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, a passerby called 911 to report a 2005 Mercury Mariner that had been traveling at a high rate of speed rolled near the intersection of Johnson Parkway and Maryland Avenue, ejecting the driver, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver lying in the street, unconscious and without a pulse. Officers administered CPR until St. Paul Fire medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.