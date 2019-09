article

A squirrel caused mayhem in the Minnesota Twins dugout at Target Field Monday night.

In the bottom of the first inning, as the Twins were up to bat, a squirrel found its way onto the field and ran into the dugout.

The approximately six inch tall squirrel scared several players, including 6'4'' Miguel Sano.

Play resumed shortly after the incident. The Twins eventually fell to the Chicago White Sox 6-4.