Squad car catches fire after crash in Crow Wing County

A police squad car was burned following a three-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:23 p.m. on State Highway 371 near Barbeau Road.

The squad was a total loss following the fire, and the officer inside was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There were a total of three people in the other two cars, and they were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident remains under investigation.