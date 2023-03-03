Spring break activities in Minnesota

Spring break is rapidly approaching and even if you are staying in Minnesota, there are plenty of great activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Spring break camps in Minnesota

Burnsville Spring Break Camp:

IGM Gymnastics, Burnsville

March 27 through March 31

Starting at $65 per day. Price dependent on package

The week at IGM Gymnastics will be filled with gymnastics, crafts, snacks, movies, open gym time, games, and surprises! Half-day, full-day, half-week, and full-week options are available.

Kid's Yoga Camp:

Eagan Community Center, Eagan

March 27 through March 30

$205 per person

This is an active kid's yoga camp that aims to encourage self-expression, mindfulness, focus, and relaxation.

Spring Break Adventure Days:

YMCA Camp Spring Lake, Rosemount

March 27 through March 31

$60 per child per day

This outdoor and indoor hybrid camp gives kids a wide variety of options. Activities include climbing, archery, crafts, nature studies, camp games, and more.

Spring Break Camp:

Elite Gymnastics University, Burnsville

March 27-31 and April 3-7

Starting at $65 per day. Price dependent on package

These active camps led by our USA Gymnastics Safety Certified Instructors are filled with active fun, games, crafts, quality foundational gymnastics instruction, and open gym time in this 26,000-square-foot, fully air-conditioned gymnastics facility. Children ages 5 and older are welcome.

WDC Spring Break Camps:

Woodbury Dance Center, Woodbury

March 6-9 and March 13

$45 for a 3-hour camp

Woodbury Dance Center offers themed one-day camps during the month of March. Head here for a fun day of dancing, games and crafts! Dancers may wear comfortable clothing or dancewear with ballet shoes or clean tennis shoes.

Spring break events at zoos and animal centers

Pumas at the Minnesota Zoo in February 2023. (Melissa Turtinen/FOX 9)

Minnesota Zoo:

13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley

The dolphins have returned! The dolphins from Brookfield Zoo in Illinois are staying at the Zoo while their habitat is being renovated. Daily dolphin demonstrations at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. are available in Discovery Bay. Get tickets and reserve your spot ahead of time here.

Get up close with animals at Wings and Things. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Target Learning Center see owls, porcupines, and more strut their stuff while learning fascinating facts about our natural world. Show run-time is roughly twenty minutes and seating is first-come, first-served. For those with sensory sensitivities, please note, music is played before the program and microphones are used throughout.

Como Zoo:

1225 Estabrook Drive, St.Paul

This zoo offers the perfect spring break program for young children. Lil’ Explorers is a free program from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays in the Visitor Center in the Winter and on the zoo grounds in the Summer. Perfect for toddlers to meet animal and plant visitors, see story time, and play games.

Raptor Center:

1920 Fitch Ave., St. Paul

This center specializes in the medical care, rehabilitation, and conservation of eagles, hawks, owls, and falcons. Tours must be booked in advance. Reserve your spot here.

Educational spring break activities

Science Museum of Minnesota:

120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

See temporary exhibits that highlight barriers in the scientific community and preserved animal specimens from a massive collection along with fan-favorite permanent exhibits like the dinosaur and fossil gallery. Catch an educational film in the massive Omnitheater. This huge domed screen displays all kinds of stories featuring the wonders of space, volcanoes, physics, nature, and more.

Minnesota Children's Museum:

10 West Seventh St., St. Paul

This location is home to three floors of eleven different play spaces that all help to foster learning, discovery, and joy. This museum is offering extended spring break hours from March 26 through April 8.

Spring break activities at Mall of America

With four floors and over 500 stores to shop in, Mall of America is the perfect place to shop, but there are plenty of other options that make it the perfect place to visit during your staycation.

Nickelodeon Universe:

Level One

This indoor theme park, is home to seven acres of unique attractions, entertainment, and dining options. Meet characters from the Nickelodeon universe, grab lunch, and more.

SEALIFE:

Level One

Minnesota's largest aquarium is home to thousands of sea creatures living in 1.3 million gallons of water. This attraction is also home to crocodiles, tarantulas, and rainforest creatures.

Crayola Experience:

Level Three

This one-of-a-kind family attraction is home to more than 20 hands-on activities. Name and wrap your own crayon, star in a coloring page, bring your art to life in 4-D and so much more! Perfect for a day of family fun.

Events at the Mall:

Multiple locations

Throughout the month of March, MOA is home to several family-friendly events. Find your prom dress, watch Irish dancers, and participate in a swing dancing event. Full event list here.