Spectators allowed to attend sports games, competitions again

Fans will be allowed at sporting events again as Gov. Tim Walz loosened some of Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.

Youth and adult sports resumed practice on Monday. Games and competitions will resume on Jan. 14, with some spectators.

Under the newest executive order, attendance will be capped at 250 people for outdoor events. For indoor events, the venue’s capacity limit will dictate attendance.

Walz says inter-region tournaments and out-of-state play are still discouraged at this time.

Last week, ahead of the sports restart, Minnesota Department of Health issued new guidelines requiring athletes and coaches to wear face coverings at all times with a few exceptions for certain sports such as swimming, wrestling and gymnastics.