Southbound I-494 closed temporarily Tuesday for Officer Mitchell processional

Southbound Interstate 494 will be closed part of Tuesday for the procession after the memorial service for fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell.

The southbound portion of highway will be closed starting at 2 p.m., from Maple Grove to Highway 62 in Minnetonka/Eden Prairie, according to Plymouth city officials.

Officials say the closure of the interstate is expected to last 1–2 hours. All southbound I-494 ramps in Plymouth will be closed, which include ramps at Bass Lake Road, Rockford Road, Highway 55, County Road 6 and Carlson Parkway.

The processional will proceed from southbound I-494 to eastbound Highway 62.

The memorial service for Mitchell will be held at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Senior High School, with doors opening at 9 a.m. Following the ceremonies, the procession will head to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport around 2:10 p.m.

Mitchell was killed in the line of duty during a mass shooting in Minneapolis on June 6.