South St. Paul standoff ongoing for hours

A standoff in South St. Paul remains ongoing hours after it began on Sunday.

Officers have blocked off Marie Avenue for the negotiations. In a news release around 4 p.m., police said they were working to resolve a situation, adding neighbors "may see an increased law enforcement presence until we are done."

In an update at 9:20 p.m., police said they had called in their SWAT to assist with the incident.

"At this time, the incident is contained to a single residence, we have temporarily moved adjoining residents to another location and as such, we do not believe there is risk to the general public with our staff currently controlling the scene," officers wrote. "This is still an active incident and we appreciate your support while we work to achieve a safe outcome for all."

Investigators did not say what sparked the police response.