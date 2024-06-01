South St. Paul police shoot at man they say brandished weapon, no injuries reported

article

The South St. Paul Police Department said at least one of its officers opened fire on a man who pointed a weapon at them Friday night.

Police say neither the officers nor the suspect were injured.

A news release from the South St. Paul Police Department states that officers responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of Grand Avenue West for a "report of an unspecified disturbance."

Officers then encountered a man in a parking garage who reportedly "brandished and pointed a weapon at them" which led to at least one officer firing their gun, according to police. Police have not specified how many officers opened fire.

The suspect, found to be a 54-year-old man from South St. Paul, was then arrested and booked in the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Investigators say a weapon was recovered from the scene of the incident.

The South St. Paul Police Department said it requested that the West St. Paul Police Department investigate the actions of the suspect. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was also requested to the scene.