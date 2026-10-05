South St. Paul man killed in Green Line light rail shooting

The Brief Authorities say a 36-year-old South St. Paul man was fatally shot Saturday night on a Green Line light rail train on the University of Minnesota campus. Minneapolis police identified the victim as Joseph Denny Nezperce. No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.



Authorities have identified a man fatally shot on a light rail transit train on the University of Minnesota campus Saturday night.

South St. Paul man killed in light rail shooting

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department identified the victim as 36-year-old Joseph Denny Nezperce of South St. Paul. Police say the investigation remains active and open.

No arrests have been made.

Deadly shooting on Green Line train

The backstory:

Minneapolis police say they responded shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 3 to a report of a shooting on a Green Line train that was traveling from the Stadium Village stop outside Huntington Bank Stadium to the Westgate station in St. Paul.

At the Westgate stop, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to revive the victim but say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Search for suspect

Police say they are searching for the suspect who exited the train shortly after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is not known. Officers say they are working to determine the circumstances that led to shots being fired.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.