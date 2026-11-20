The Brief A woman who attempted to bribe a Feeding our Future juror is set to be sentenced Friday. Ladan Mohamed Ali pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a jury in September 2024. Ali delivered a Hallmark gift bag containing $120,000 to the home of a juror in the Feeding our Future case in exchange for a not guilty verdict.



A woman who has pleaded guilty to delivering a bribe to a juror in an attempt to secure a not-guilty verdict in the Feeding Our Future trial, is set to be sentenced Friday.

Feeding our Future bribery sentencing

Ladan Mohamed Ali of Seattle, Washington, is scheduled to be sentenced at 12:30 p.m. for her role in the bribery attempt.

Big picture view:

Ali pleaded guilty in September 2024 to one count of bribery of a jury, which could carry a possible maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Recently, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, who is already facing a 10-year prison sentence in the Feeding our Future scheme, was sentenced to an additional five years for his role in the attempt to bribe a juror in his trial.

Juror bribe attempt

The backstory:

In June 2024, Ali told prosecutors during a plea agreement that the group had an initial plan to bribe "Juror 52" in exchange for the not-guilty verdict, for which she would be paid $150,000 for her part.

However, she began to worry whether she would be paid once the act was done.

She then lied and told Nur that she had met the juror in a bar, and that they would take the bribe in exchange for $500,000. Nur allegedly agreed to raise the money among the co-defendants.

Ali and Nur met in a Bloomington parking lot, and Nur handed her $200,000 in a card box, which was then placed in Hallmark gift bags to be delivered.

As part of the plan, Abdulkarim Farah — who was originally only supposed to record the delivery — insisted on driving Ali instead as part of an effort to prevent her from taking it all.

In the bag was $120,000 of the $200,000 that was supposed to be given to the juror — Ali kept the remaining $80,000 for herself, according to prosecutors.

The bribe money was eventually left at the juror’s home, and was later turned over to police.