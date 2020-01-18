Snowmobile driver hit by truck, killed trying to cross highway in northern Minnesota

A snowmobiler was killed Saturday night after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross a highway in northern Minnesota.

First responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the highway near 610th Street in Macville Township, just south of Hill City, for the crash.

According to troopers, a man driving a Polaris Indy snowmobile was killed as he attempted to cross 169 from the westside ditch to the eastside.

Officials said the snowmobiler was in the southbound lane when he was hit by a Toyota Tundra. The snowmobiler, identified as 56-year-old Kyle Hegna of Chaska, was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities say he was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured and was not under the influence.

Traffic was blocked for more than an hour Saturday night as authorities investigated.