Snow totals: 10 inches in Grand Marais, 5 in Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - After Friday's snowstorm spread across Minnesota, many residents are shoveling out - and preparing for some intense winds Saturday.
Areas like Grand Marais and Cook, Minnesota saw 9-10 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities metro is waking up to about 4-7 inches total.
The Twin Cities metro saw about 4-7 inches of snow by Saturday morning.
Snow Totals:
Grand Marais: 10"
Cook: 9"
Pine River: 7.5"
Worthington: 7"
Kimball: 6"
Redwood Falls: 6"
Mankato: 6"
Richfield: 5.8"
Burnsville: 5.5"
Plymouth: 5.2"
Watertown: 5"
Minneapolis: 5"
Roseville: 5"
MSP Airport:4.9"
