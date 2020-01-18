Snow totals: 10 inches in Grand Marais, 5 in Minneapolis

article

After Friday's snowstorm spread across Minnesota, many residents are shoveling out - and preparing for some intense winds Saturday.

Areas like Grand Marais and Cook, Minnesota saw 9-10 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities metro is waking up to about 4-7 inches total.

Snow Totals:

Grand Marais: 10"

Cook: 9"

Pine River: 7.5"

Worthington: 7"

Kimball: 6"

Redwood Falls: 6"

Mankato: 6"

Richfield: 5.8"

Burnsville: 5.5"

Plymouth: 5.2"

Watertown: 5"

Minneapolis: 5"

Roseville: 5"

MSP Airport:4.9"

