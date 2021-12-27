Snow, rain overnight leading to crashes, spinouts amid morning commute

People heading back to work after the holiday weekend should plan for a slow morning commute.

Sunday night’s snow and rain overnight has created some slick spots on the roads.

Spinout in western Minnesota. Photo credit: Sgt. Jesse Grabow/Minnesota State Patrol (Sgt. Jesse Grabow/Minnesota State Patrol / FOX 9)

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to 189 crashes and 209 spinouts statewide from 12 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday. Twenty-one of those crashes had injuries, although none were fatal.

The State Patrol also reported eight jackknifed semis during that time period.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to stay up to date on the winter weather with the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7 customized for your current location and favorite locations: fox9.com/apps