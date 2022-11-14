Snow event parking restrictions declared in Brooklyn Center, first of the year

The City of Brooklyn Center has declared the first "snow event" totaling 2.5 inches or more of snow, triggering parking restrictions that will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

No on-street parking is allowed until the roads are plowed curb to curb.

Vehicles not removed are subject to the issuance of a citation as well as towing to allow for snow plowing.

For more Snow and Ice Control information, you can click here.