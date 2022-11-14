Expand / Collapse search

Snow event parking restrictions declared in Brooklyn Center, first of the year

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Hundreds of crashes on snowy Minnesota roads

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 322 crashes (25 with injuries but none fatal) between 6-11 a.m. on Monday, November 14, as well as 67 vehicle spin-outs/vehicles going off the road and three jackknifed semi-trucks. Many of the crashes were caught on video.

(FOX 9) - The City of Brooklyn Center has declared the first "snow event" totaling 2.5 inches or more of snow, triggering parking restrictions that will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

RELATED: 322 crashes on snowy Minnesota roads, many caught on video

No on-street parking is allowed until the roads are plowed curb to curb.

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Persistent light flakes are likely to decorate much of our work week

Vehicles not removed are subject to the issuance of a citation as well as towing to allow for snow plowing. 

For more Snow and Ice Control information, you can click here.

Winter snow continues Monday afternoon

A dry snow continues to fall throughout the Twin Cities area, and will do so all day long as accumulations settle to around an inch or two by the evening commute.