Snow event parking restrictions declared in Brooklyn Center, first of the year
(FOX 9) - The City of Brooklyn Center has declared the first "snow event" totaling 2.5 inches or more of snow, triggering parking restrictions that will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
No on-street parking is allowed until the roads are plowed curb to curb.
Vehicles not removed are subject to the issuance of a citation as well as towing to allow for snow plowing.
