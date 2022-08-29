SNAP assistance will increase availability to many Minnesota families soon

Minnesota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is set to raise its income limit beginning Sept. 1.

An additional 1,400 households may be eligible to begin or continue receiving existing SNAP assistance – even if their income has risen – due to the threshold increasing from 165% of the federal poverty line to 200%, according to a press release.

Under the new limit a family of three with an annual income of up to $46,000 will now be considered eligible.

"This change will help more Minnesotans feed their families," said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead in a statement. "Rising food costs can quickly wipe out any increase in income, but we can help offset that with more support for individuals and families who continue to face food insecurity."

Minnesotans enrolled in the program receive an EBT card that they use like a debit card to buy groceries at most stores and farmer's markets.

Monthly benefits won’t increase for individuals or families, but instead more will now be eligible for them, according to the release.

In 2010 the Minnesota Legislature raised its SNAP benefit limit to 165% of the federal poverty line, up from 130%.