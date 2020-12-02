Small plane crashes into vehicle after landing on I-35W Wednesday night

A small plane landed and crashed into a vehicle on I-35W in the city of Arden Hills Wednesday night.

According to MnDOT, I-35W northbound is closed Wednesday night at Ramsey County Road E2 near I-694 due to the incident that occured around 9:30 p.m.

A plane landed on I-35W Wednesday night. (MnDOT 511)

There were no injuries reported as a result of the emergency landing.

The pilot was identified as Craig Gifford, 52, of Minneapolis. He was flying a single enginge Bellanca Viking plane.

The road is closed due to an “air crash” MnDOT says. MnDOT anticipates the road will be closed for the next six hours.

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.