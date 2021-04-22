Small plane crashes after takeoff at Faribault airport

Two people are uninjured after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off at the Faribault Municipal Airport Thursday, according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday at 2:22 p.m. a 2017 Piper single engine fixed wing plane crashed about a half mile southwest of the runway in a plowed field.

The 25-year-old pilot and 33-year-old passenger were both unharmed.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.