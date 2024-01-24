Slippery roads in Twin Cities could face commuters Wednesday



As higher temperatures have melted snow during the day, then refroze as they dipped at night, drivers throughout the Twin Cities could be faced with slippery roads Wednesday morning.



Specifically, on overpasses and bridges, motorists are urged to take caution with their speed throughout the morning until slightly warmer temperatures arrive. Several crashes have already been reported on highways throughout the Twin Cities.

The high temperature on Wednesday will be around 34 degrees, and stay hovering around freezing throughout most of the day.

A similar forecast will be seen on Thursday, with the possibility of light rain showers in southeastern Minnesota, and high temperatures around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities.