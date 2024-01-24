Minnesota weather: Pocket mist and gray Wednesday, likely lingers the rest of the week

Areas of fog, mist and maybe some drizzle are in the forecast for Wednesday, as mild temperatures continue.

The high on Wednesday will be around 34 degrees. With temperatures hovering around freezing, there could be sneaky slippery spots on area roadways over the next 24-36 hours.

More of the same is in the forecast for Thursday, with the possibility of some legitimate light rain showers in southeastern Minnesota. The high will be around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities. Things should dry up a little bit by Friday, but the cloud cover will linger.

Temperatures in the 40s are in the forecast for early next week. Here's the seven-day forecast.