Skiing in MN: What resorts are open Thanksgiving weekend?
(FOX 9) - Skiers and snowboarders looking to hit the slopes the weekend after Thanksgiving have multiple options in and around Minnesota.
What opens this weekend?
The following resorts are set to be open the weekend after Thanksgiving:
- Wild Mountain near Taylors Falls, Minn., opened on Nov. 27 and will reopen on Black Friday after closing for Thanksgiving.
- Trollhaugen Ski Area near Dresser, Wis., opened on Nov. 27 and will reopen on Black Friday after closing for Thanksgiving.
- Buena Vista Ski Area near Bemidji, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Powder Ridge Ski Area in Kimball, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Spirit Mountain in Duluth, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Buck Hill in Burnsville, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Afton Alps, just south of Afton, Minn., is opening on Saturday, Nov. 30.
- Welch Village in Welch, Minn., is opening on Saturday, Nov. 30.
What opens in December?
- Lutsen Mountains in Lutsen, Minn., is expected to open on Friday, Dec. 6.
- Coffee Mill Ski and Snowboard Resort in Wabasha, Minn., is expected to open on Sunday, Dec. 7.
- Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area in Maple Grove, Minn., is expected to open on Friday, Dec. 13.
- Hyland Ski and Snowboard Area in Bloomington, Minn., is expected to open on Friday, Dec. 13.
- Mount Kato Ski Area in Mankato, Minn., is expected to open on Friday, Dec. 20.