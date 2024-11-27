Skiing in MN: What resorts are open Thanksgiving weekend?

No accumulating snow has fallen in Minnesota so far this season.

Other hills and resorts are set to open in December.

Some ski hills and resorts are opening the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Skiers and snowboarders looking to hit the slopes the weekend after Thanksgiving have multiple options in and around Minnesota.

The following resorts are set to be open the weekend after Thanksgiving:

Wild Mountain near Taylors Falls, Minn., opened on Nov. 27 and will reopen on Black Friday after closing for Thanksgiving.

Trollhaugen Ski Area near Dresser, Wis., opened on Nov. 27 and will reopen on Black Friday after closing for Thanksgiving.

Buena Vista Ski Area near Bemidji, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.

Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.

Powder Ridge Ski Area in Kimball, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.

Spirit Mountain in Duluth, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.

Buck Hill in Burnsville, Minn., is opening on Friday, Nov. 29.

Afton Alps, just south of Afton, Minn., is opening on Saturday, Nov. 30.