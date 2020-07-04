'Silent march' in Minneapolis pushes for justice for George Floyd

article

A march set to move through the streets of Minneapolis on July Fourth is calling for justice in the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Marchers have gathered Saturday evening outside U.S. Bank Stadium for the rally. Protesters are expected to move through downtown Minneapolis through the night to call for justice.

The group plans to make stops to kneel in Floyd's honor along the way.

"I think people have to make a decision for themselves that this is important," said organizer Royce White. "They have to make a decision for themselves that the America they see is not the America they would like to live in. That the injustices of people of color, of black men, have been too far unattended to in any meaningful way and that we need every single person in this fight."