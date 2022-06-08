Shorewood police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

For the second time on Wednesday, authorities are investigating the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist.

Shortly around 2:30 p.m., the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department sent officers to the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist near Country Club Road and Ridge Point Circle in Shorewood.

Police are currently seeking the public’s help in locating eyewitnesses and neighborhood security camera footage from the area at that time.

Authorities have not provided any information about the bicyclist, including their age or details on any injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates.

On a day of beautiful weather throughout the Twin Cities, earlier Tuesday, a Green Line train hit and killed a bicyclist around 10:30 a.m. at the Raymond Avenue Station.