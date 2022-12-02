Shoplifter attacks employee with crow bar, sets their car on fire: Charges

A shoplifter is facing assault and arson charges after allegedly hitting a confronting employee with a crow bar, then setting their car on fire.

William Robert Olson, 47, of St. Paul is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count second-degree arson stemming from an incident on Sept. 26, 2022.

According to police, Olson entered the Dollar Tree store located on Maryland Avenue in St. Paul. While he was in the store, an employee observed Olson take a number of items from the shelves, conceal them in his pockets and walk out without paying for them, according to the charges.

The employee stopped Olson and escorted him back inside, but he then pulled a crowbar from his pocket and swung it several times at the employee, but missed hitting him, according to the complaint.

Although he didn’t know him by name, the employee recognized Olson as a person who had shoplifted from the store on several prior occasions, according to police.

Shortly after Olson fled, another Dollar Tree employee saw him back up a dark sedan and position his car along the right side of the previous employee’s Nissan Altima. They saw Olson pull out a red gas can and pour the contents all around the employee’s car, then light it on fire. He then fled again.

On Oct. 11, the employee called to report that Olson had returned to the area on foot, providing police with a description.

Olson has several pending criminal cases in Ramsey County, including a pending sentencing on two separate third-degree burglary charges

He was also arrested on Dec. 1, 2022, and charged with felony theft.