Shop staff rush to shoo hungry deer from Florida store

Staff at a Walgreens outlet in Florida had to shoo a Key deer from the store after the stray animal made a beeline for the food.

Video of the incident, which happened at Big Pine Key in June 2019, was posted to Tiktok by Mathew Maier on January 6 with the caption: “He just wanted some candy for the movies.”

Maier told Storyful that he saw the deer walk into the store and go straight to the fruit stand for its pick.

“The employees were not happy and wanted to get it out of there,” he said.

The video shows two Walgreens staff leading the deer out of the store, telling the animal to “come on” while patting its body to encourage it through the doorway.

Florida Key deer are an endangered species that live exclusively in the area.