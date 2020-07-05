Shooting leaves teen injured in north Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.
According to police, at 2:51 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 5100 block of Knox Avenue North. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.
The victim was unwilling to give officers information about what happened.
The case is still under investigation.