Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Minneapolis overnight.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Officers believe the shooting happened after a confrontation.

The suspect fled the scene.

This is the 80th homicide in Minneapolis this year, up from 45 this time last year.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.