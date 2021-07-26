Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
3
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 5:30 PM CDT, Beltrami County

Shooting leaves man dead in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood

Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
shooting st. paul article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead Monday in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.

According to St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders, at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of St. Clair Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man in a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone in the area who may have home surveillance cameras that caught something to come forward. If you have information, call 651-266-5650. 

Linders said this is the city's 14th homicide so far this year. Police believe this was not a random shooting.