Shooting kills 1, injures 3 in south Minneapolis

Police say a man was shot and killed after an altercation inside a south Minneapolis residence early Sunday morning. Three others were injured.

Minneapolis police officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue South. When they arrived, police said they found four people who had been shot – three men and one woman. Additional officers were requested to help with "crowd control."

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

The others were transported to the hospital. Police said the two men shot are expected to survive their injuries, but the woman shot had life-threatening wounds.

Early investigations indicate that there was a verbal altercation at a gathering inside the residence that escalated to gunfire. Police say they received very little information regarding suspect information. They've made no arrests.

The incident is under investigation as the city's 12th homicide this year. Anyone with information about it can submit anonymous tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).