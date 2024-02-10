Shooting in St. Paul critically injures teen

article

A teenage boy was seriously injured after being shot in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

According to St. Paul police, officers responded to Western Avenue North and Topping Street on reports of someone who was shot. Once officers arrived, they found the teenage boy with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital. His injury is considered life-threatening, but he is currently in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made, law enforcement said.