Shooting at Minneapolis Walgreens leaves man critically injured

A man was left critically injured after a shooting at a Walgreens in Minneapolis on Monday.

Officers responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. to the Walgreens near West Broadway and Lyndale avenues for the report of shots fired at the store. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

Police rendered aid for the victim and called in additional officers to help control a crowd that had formed and was causing problems.

The victim was ultimately rushed to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition. Officers are working to determine what led up to shots being fired.

Police say some members of the crowd were arrested. It's unclear what charges they might face. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).