Shooting at Boom Island Park on July 4th, 8 hospitalized
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Park Police say eight people were hospitalized, several with critical injuries, after a shooting at Boom Island Park late Monday night.
A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park Police say they responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. There was no formal Fourth of July event at the park, but people had gathered on their own to celebrate the holiday.
Police say no one is currently in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.