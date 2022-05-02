Sheriff: Man shot and killed wife in Wadena murder-suicide

The death of a couple in Wadena, Minnesota last week has been ruled a murder-suicide by investigators, the sheriff's office reports.

The bodies of the victim and suspect were found Friday night inside a home in rural Wadena. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said Monday it appears a 25-year-old man shot and killed his 25-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself.

Deputies say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the case.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.