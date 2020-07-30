Sheriff: Man driving past traffic stop fired shots at Ramsey County deputy

A deputy was not harmed when a person driving past a traffic stop fired shots in his direction early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the incident started just before 3 a.m. after a deputy pulled over a vehicle on westbound Highway 36 west of I-35E.

As deputies were stopped along the highway, the sheriff says a vehicle driving by, heading eastbound on Highway 36, fired multiple shots at the deputies and drove away at a high rate of speed.

The deputy was not hit and was able to radio in a vehicle description. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle initially. However, a Maplewood police officer spotted a vehicle that matched the suspect description.

The Maplewood officer said the vehicle drove away but later returned to the area. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after and deputies say a gun was recovered from the scene.

Deputies say the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Nobody was hurt during the shooting or arrest.