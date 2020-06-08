Sheriff investigating shooting of father, 5-year-old daughter at White Bear Lake boat launch

A dad and his 5-year-old daughter were shot by an unknown person at the White Bear Lake County Park Boat Launch Monday afternoon.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the county park at 4:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. While authorities were responding, a man called 911 saying he and his daughter were both shot and driving to the hospital for attention.

The 24-year-old father and the daughter were both hospitalized. The father was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound at St. John's in Maplewood and the girl is in serious, but stable condition at Regions Hospital.

At the scene, deputies found the shooting occurred near the boat launch parking area of the park. At the scene, deputies interviewed witnesses and collected evidence. Then, they interviewed the adult victim at the hospital.

Investigators are looking into a number of leads and asked anyone with any information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320.