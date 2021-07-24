Sheriff identifies victims of triple homicide at western Wisconsin quarry

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the three people found dead at a quarry in western Wisconsin in what investigators say was a triple homicide this week.

The victims were found Friday morning at the Romskog Quarry on County Highway M in the township of Hamilton, Wisconsin outside of West Salem. The victims were identified on Saturday as:

24-year-old Peng Lor

24-year-old Nemo Yang

23-year-old Trevor Maloney

The sheriff says the victims were all known to live in the La Crosse area but two, Lor and Yang, had no permanent address and Maloney's most recent known addresses were in Cashton and Sparta. Their bodies were discovered by quarry workers just before 5 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say they believe the trio was killed sometime that night.

The sheriff told WLAX it appears the shooting was a targeted attack and there wasn't a threat to the public.

Advertisement

Saturday, the sheriff's office said a team of 12 investigators was working the case, trying to determine the victims' whereabouts for the 24 hours before the slayings.