Shakopee teen dies from injuries days after crashing into tree

article

The Shakopee community is mourning the loss of another student-athlete after authorities say a 16-year-old driver died from his injuries days after crashing into a tree.

The Shakopee Youth Lacrosse Association posted on Facebook that Shakopee High School junior Evan Martin has died following a car crash. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Louisville Township, just south of Chaska.

The 16-year-old was driving northbound on Townline Avenue near the intersection of Autumn Trail and crossed into the southbound lane when the vehicle entered a ditch and struck a tree.

The teenager was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and the sheriff’s office said they were notified on Jan. 29 that he died.

"On behalf of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of the young man who tragically lost his life in this incident. Our hearts go out to the community affected by this heartbreaking loss," said Sheriff Luke Hennen in a prepared statement.

Martin was the second student at Shakopee High School to recently die following a car crash. Varsity hockey player Mikayla McCarvel died on Jan. 16 after sustaining injuries in a crash the day after Christmas.

"The occurrence of another loss in our school community is unimaginable, and we are committed to exerting every effort to provide ongoing support to all students, staff and families," the Shakopee Public Schools posted on Facebook about the recent death of Martin.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the crash, but alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.