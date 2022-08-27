Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm

Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm
Flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair as heavy rain and thunderstorms move through. Videos from FOX 9 reporter Rob Olson on the Midway and near the Grandstand.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening.
Rain and wind hit the State Fair:
There was also a severe thunderstorm warning for the eastern half of the Twin Cities.
A flood watch is in place for southeastern Minnesota for Sunday:
Flood Watch issued for SE Minnesota until Sunday morning
Storms will develop in Iowa later Saturday afternoon and move into south Minnesota by Saturday evening and eventually west Wisconsin. Some of these storms may find their way toward the Twin Cities metro, but southeast Minnesota is the main area of concern. Because of the deep moisture content in the atmosphere, any storms that develop tonight have a chance of producing heavy rain. Therefore, a Flood Watch has been issued for southeast Minnesota until 7 a.m. Sunday.