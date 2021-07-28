Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of eastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin

article

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Wednesday evening as a front is producing strong storms.

Some smaller storms have popped up through the day but as the evening goes on conditions will change allowing for strong storms to develop quickly in northern Minnesota and move southeast quickly.

The conditions could even trigger a tornado watch for areas to the east and northeast of the Twin Cities metro.

By midnight, the bulk of the severe weather will have moved out to the south and southeast.