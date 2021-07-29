Expand / Collapse search

Severe storms damage houses, crops in western Wisconsin

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

Severe storms Wednesday night leave trail of damage in western Wisconsin

Severe storms rolled through western Wisconsin Wednesday night, causing severe damage to some homes and knocking down crops.

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (FOX 9) - Severe storms rolled through western Wisconsin Wednesday night, causing severe damage to some homes and knocking down crops.

wisconsin storm damage trees

Trees down after severe weather hit New Richmond, Wisconsin Wednesday night.  (FOX 9)

A FOX 9 viewer in Baldwin, Wisconsin shared a video of a funnel cloud in the area. Other areas, like New Richmond, saw rain and hail.

Funnel cloud spotted in Baldwin, Wisconsin Wednesday night

A funnel cloud was spotted in Baldwin, Wisconsin Wednesday night as severe weather moved through the area. Crews will be out Thursday to assess whether it made contact with the ground and could be classified as a tornado. Video credit: Kyle Pheneger

Crews are expected to survey any damage on Thursday.

Storm damage in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Storm damage in New Richmond, Wisconsin.  (FOX 9)

The extreme weather rolled out of the area early Thursday morning ahead of sunny skies and less humid conditions expected later in the day.

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.