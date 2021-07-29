Severe storms damage houses, crops in western Wisconsin

Severe storms rolled through western Wisconsin Wednesday night, causing severe damage to some homes and knocking down crops.

Trees down after severe weather hit New Richmond, Wisconsin Wednesday night. (FOX 9)

A FOX 9 viewer in Baldwin, Wisconsin shared a video of a funnel cloud in the area. Other areas, like New Richmond, saw rain and hail.

Crews are expected to survey any damage on Thursday.

Storm damage in New Richmond, Wisconsin. (FOX 9)

The extreme weather rolled out of the area early Thursday morning ahead of sunny skies and less humid conditions expected later in the day.

