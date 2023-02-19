Several dogs killed in house fire in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Fire officials say multiple dogs died in a house fire Saturday night.

MFD says they responded to a house fire on the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue North around 9:45 p.m. When crews arrived in scene they found a 2 ½ story home with heavy fire on the first floor.

Fire crews were told all the residents were out of the home, but there were still 10 dogs inside.

MFD says a number of dogs died in the fire, but it is not known at this time how many.

Animal Control was called to help the homeowner with the dogs. Additionally, the Red Cross was called to assist with the homeowner and another person.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.