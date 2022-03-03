Serious injury crash causes temporary closure on I-35W SB near Lino Lakes

article

Interstate 35W southbound lanes near County Road 14 in Lino Lakes are back open to traffic after a temporary closure Thursday morning.

The road temporarily closed after a serious injury crash on I-35W SB near County Road 14, Minnesota State Patrol said around 9:14 a.m.

Drivers were suggested to find alternative routes as crews cleared the scene. The highway is now open to traffic again.

Details about the crash have not been released yet.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on I-35W SB near County Road 14 in Lino Lakes Thursday morning. (Traffic camera around 9:20 a.m. Thursday) (MNDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.