Expand / Collapse search

Serious injury crash causes temporary closure on I-35W SB near Lino Lakes

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:56AM
Traffic
FOX 9
article

Crews are on scene of the crash near County Road 14. I-35W SB near Lino Lakes is expected to be closed for the next two hours. Southbound traffic is being diverted to southbound I-35E. (Traffic camera around 9:50 a.m. Thursday)

LINO LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - Interstate 35W southbound lanes near County Road 14 in Lino Lakes are back open to traffic after a temporary closure Thursday morning.

The road temporarily closed after a serious injury crash on I-35W SB near County Road 14, Minnesota State Patrol said around 9:14 a.m.

Drivers were suggested to find alternative routes as crews cleared the scene. The highway is now open to traffic again.

Details about the crash have not been released yet.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash on I-35W SB near County Road 14 in Lino Lakes Thursday morning. (Traffic camera around 9:20 a.m. Thursday) (MNDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.