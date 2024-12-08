Sensory gym for unveiled in Woodbury, offering inclusive play space

The Brief Josephine Martinez opened a sensory gym in Woodbury designed for individuals with special needs, featuring equipment like a zip line, trampoline, and rock wall. Parents expressed gratitude for the inclusive space, highlighting its importance for children with disabilities to play and feel accepted. The gym operates daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with admission priced at $18.99.



Over the weekend in Woodbury, Josephine Martinez unveiled a sensory gym for people with special needs.

"There was a need, I saw that we needed something here," Martinez said. "Finding someplace where my children aren’t being judged and are accepted for who they are, and things they do, is valuable... it’s vital for people with disabilities to have a space like this."

Construction took three months to bring together a zip line, trampoline, monkey bars, rolling slide, rope wall, rock wall, swings, and tunnel.

On Sunday, Kenny Khamvam made an hour-and-a-half long round trip to visit the gym with his daughter.

"I was super excited for a place like this for my daughter where she can just be herself and not have to worry about bothering other kids or parents. I think it’s great," parent Kenny Khamvam said. "Kids with autism or any disability, they need sensory things to function. That’s how they play… this is just a great place, there’s so much to offer."

The gym will welcome guests seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $18.99.