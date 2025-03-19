Senate GOP will introduce motion to expel Sen. Eichorn on Thursday

Minnesota Senate Republicans say they will introduce a motion on Thursday to remove Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) from the chamber after his arrest for attempting to solicit a minor.

Motion to remove Sen. Eichorn

What we know:

In a statement on Wednesday, the Senate GOP said it would make the motion on Thursday morning to expel Eichorn.

The statement from Republican Leader Mark Johnson reads: "There is no question that these charges merit expulsion. We owe it to the public to hold our members to the highest standards, and this violation of the public trust is so severe we must act. It is my hope that this quick resolution gives Senator Eichorn time to focus on his family."

Johnson and other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have already called for Eichorn to resign.

Eichorn is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail on a hold by federal authorities.

Eichorn arrested for soliciting a minor

The backstory:

Bloomington police say Eichorn responded to a bogus prostitution ad they set up online targeting people seeking minors for sex.

Officers say Eichorn responded to one of the ads and began a text conversation with an undercover officer pretending to be a 17-year-old girl.

Around 9 p.m. on March 11, Eichorn checked with the girl to see if she was available. He tried again the following day. Sen. Eichorn allegedly reached out again on March 13 and March 17, asking about rates and availability. At one point, police say he asked for photos of the girl and how much for sex without a condom.

When Eichorn ultimately showed up for the meet-up, he was arrested. Police found two cell phones, a box of condoms, and $129 in cash in his vehicle.

What's next:

Eichorn was initially charged in Hennepin County Court, but that case has been dismissed in lieu of a federal case against Eichorn.

It's unclear when he will appear in court for the federal case. He remains in Hennepin County Jail as of Wednesday evening.

Who is Sen. Eichorn?

Local perspective:

Minnesota records show Sen. Eichorn was first elected in 2016 and is currently representing Minnesota Senate District 6, which includes Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties, with his term ending in 2027.

He serves on the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee, in addition to the Finance Committee and the State and Local Government Committee.

Eichorn is a Republican who made headlines earlier this week for being a sponsor of a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a mental illness. He introduced that bill the same day he was arrested, records show.

His state senate bio says he is married with four children.

According to Eichorn's senate campaign site, which is currently down, he is part of the third generation to work at his family's outdoor store and now runs his own small business in Grand Rapids. He also proclaims himself as being pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and in favor of a fiscally conservative government.

Minnesota legislative records also show he unsuccessfully ran for District 5B of the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2014.