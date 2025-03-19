Sen. Justin Eichorn arrested in minor prostitution sting: What we know

The Brief Minnesota State Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) was arrested in an underage prostitution sting in Bloomington on Monday. He is accused of trying to solicit sex from a 17-year-old girl. The Republican introduced a bill earlier this week that would classify "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness.



A Minnesota lawmaker from Grand Rapids is accused of attempting to solicit a minor for prostitution after he was arrested by Bloomington police in a prostitution sting.

Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), 40, was arrested on Monday when police say he arrived in an area after arranging to meet with who he believed was a 17-year-old girl.

Eichorn is now charged in Hennepin County with a felony charge of prostitution with someone "reasonably believed under 18 but at least 16".

He also faces federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor stemming from the same accusations.

Minnesota State Sen. Eichorn arrested

Big picture view:

Police say they arrested Eichorn, 40, without incident on Monday, March 17, in the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington.

A news release from the department said a detective arranged to meet with Eichorn, who thought he was speaking with a 17-year-old girl, and was observed arriving in a pickup truck.

Eichorn is currently in custody at Hennepin County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Minnesota senator arrested, accused of soliciting minor for prostitution

Who is Sen. Eichorn?

Local perspective:

Minnesota state records show Sen. Eichorn was first elected in 2016 and is currently representing Minnesota Senate District 6, which includes Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties, with his term ending in 2027.

He serves on the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee, in addition to the Finance Committee and the State and Local Government Committee.

Eichorn is a Republican who made headlines earlier this week for being a sponsor of a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a mental illness. He introduced that bill the same day he was arrested, records show.

His state senate bio says he is married with four children.

According to Eichorn's senate campaign site, which is currently down, he is part of the third generation to work at his family's outdoor store and now runs his own small business in Grand Rapids. He also proclaims himself as being pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and in favor of a fiscally conservative government.

Minnesota legislative records also show he unsuccessfully ran for District 5B of the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2014.

Bloomington Police Chief statement

What they're saying:

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges released a written statement saying, "As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up. I have always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses. The recent case involving Michael Gillis who was arrested in Bloomington is a prime example of why we need stronger penalties. We need our state legislature to take this case and this type of conduct more seriously."

Minnesota lawmakers call for Eichorn's resignation

Dig deeper:

Both GOP and DFL lawmakers in Minnesota are calling for Eichorn to resign.

READ MORE: Sen. Eichorn resignation calls mount following solicitation accusations

On Tuesday, Minnesota Senate Republican leadership released a statement saying, "We are shocked by these reports and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead, and he needs to focus on his family."

MN GOP Chair Alex Plechasha released a statement, saying "As Republicans, we hold elected officials to a higher standard. While Senator Eichorn is entitled to due process, the seriousness of these charges warrants his resignation. Public trust and accountability must come first."

Meanwhile, Minnesota House Speaker Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) and leader Rep. Harry Niska (R-Ramsey) released a statement saying, "Given the seriousness of the charges, Sen. Eichorn should resign. While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard."

On the other side of the aisle, Minnesota DFL Executive Director Heidi Kraus Kaplan released a statement saying, "No one who solicits children belongs anywhere near public office or the State Capitol. The facts presented by the Bloomington Police Department make it clear that Senator Eichorn is an immediate danger to the public and must resign immediately."

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) released a statement on Eichorn's arrest: "The felony allegation against Sen. Eichorn is deeply disturbing, and raises serious questions that will need to be answered by the court, as well as his caucus and constituents."

Minnesota political impact

What's next:

With Minnesota Senate seats currently 34-33 in favor of DFL members, a resignation by Sen. Eichorn would further tip the scales of power in favor of Minnesota's Democratic lawmakers.

Meanwhile, a trial for Minnesota DFL State Senator Nicole Mitchell stemming from an April 2024 burglary in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, is currently on pause until after the end of the legislative session is completed.

READ MORE: DFL Sen. Mitchell faces new charge in alleged burglary

"The Senate has a responsibility to hold itself to the highest standards," said Minnesota Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson in a previous statement referring to her motion to delay any decision until after the session.