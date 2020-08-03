Sen. Tina Smith introduces marijuana reform bill focused on health, civil rights

U.S. Senator Tina Smith introduced legislation to address health and safety considerations for implementing the legalization of marijuana, officials announced Monday.

According to a release, Sen. Smith’s Substance Regulation and Safety Act of 2020 would "remove marijuana from the nation’s list of illegal controlled substances, ensure the same federal oversight of marijuana products as tobacco and alcohol now have, and put racially-sensitive safeguards in place to combat cannabis use by people under 21."

The bill would also put in place measures to ensure the safety of marijuana products, require research into how best to combat cannabis-impaired driving, and to govern the safe import and export of cannabis products.

“The federal prohibition on marijuana is a failed policy that contributes to mass incarceration and the racist overpolicing of communities of color. It is time to end that policy,” said Sen. Smith said in the release. “In addition to addressing the harmful and racist legacy of the War on Drugs by passing bills like Senator Harris’ Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, we must address marijuana legalization in a manner that ensures that cannabis and cannabis products are safe, regulated, and well-researched.”

The SRSA Act would do the following: