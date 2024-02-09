Semi-truck rollover on I-35W near Owatonna: Video

A semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 35 West on Wednesday morning, causing detours and the highway to temporarily close.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi rolled near Owatonna just before 7:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported. A major cleanup took place, causing a section of the highway to be closed and traffic detoured.

Traffic cameras show the semi veering off the highway into the median, the driver trying to correct themselves but then the semi rolls onto its side.

The State Patrol says the crash has been cleared, and the highway has since reopened.