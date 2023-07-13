Semi crashes into vehicle causing fatality in Polk County

A semi-truck and car collided in a fatal crash on Wednesday after the car took a left-hand turn with the semi approaching, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 3:37 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 46 in the town of Balsam Lake in Polk County, Wisconsin.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that an eastbound passenger car turned left into the path of a westbound semi-truck. The driver of the car was lifted by air ambulance to Regions Hospital in Minnesota, but later died from their injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

This is the fifth traffic fatality in Polk County in 2023, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the victim’s name will be released at a later date.